SHERMAN OAKS — The City of Los Angeles is introducing the “Safer At Parks” program, which will turn 50 recreation centers into daytime childcare locations. Registrations for the program began on August 24.

This initiative is a measure to help low income families and provide a school-like environment for their children while their parents are at work.

These Alternative Learning centers will be available to elementary and middle school students between 8 a.m. and 7 p.m. from Monday through Friday.

In addition to supervised learning spaces, and outdoor activities, the students will receive free meals at some locations.

Nury Martinez who introduced this plan to the City Council said, “During COVID-19, securing childcare is an enormous burden and concern for all working women.” It is harder especially, “for working-poor mothers it is utterly impossible to navigate without sacrificing food and rent or the health and safety of their families.”

“These Alternative Learning Sites provide a solution, while allowing our students, many who do not have WiFi or the space to effectively study at home, a place to get fed, do their schoolwork and stay active in a socially distanced environment,” Martinez said.

The health and safety of students and staff members will be given priority by adhering to pandemic safety requirements such as daily screenings, face masks and social distancing.

Costs vary location to location, ranging from $150 per week at the Van Nuys Sherman Oaks Recreation Center to free at the Delano Recreation Center (where there is currently a waitlist).

According to their website, to enroll, participants must complete a two-step online process: the first step is to enroll the participant in the Initial Registration activity.

Step two is to register in the weeks of the Safer At Parks program, but due to a high demand registration does not guarantee the participant a spot in the program.

It is a one time registration, students will not be required to register again for the remainder of the school year.