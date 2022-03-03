SANTA MONICA—The Santa Monica Police Department arrested a suspect in connection to a residential burglary. On Tuesday, March 1, officers were dispatched the 1000 block of 17th Street to investigate a residential burglary. The reporting party spotted a suspect stealing four scooters through the security camera system. The witness chased the suspect out of the secured subterranean garage.

Officers arrived on scene and located the suspect in the 1100 block of 16th Street in possession of two of the scooters. The suspect, later identified as Samuel Elijah Hamilton, 38, experiencing homelessness, failed to obey the officer’s order and attempted to run. Authorities were able to detain Hamilton and take him into custody. They discovered a live ammunition round in his possession and found that he is a convicted felon.

Hamilton was identified as the suspect who took the scooters, and the victim identified his stolen property. He was booked for 459 PC -Burglary, 148(a)(1) PC – Resisting / Delaying Arrest and 30305(A)(1) PC -Possession of Ammunition when Prohibited to Possess a Firearm.

Anyone with any additional details about the incident is asked to contact Detective Diaz at 310-458-4408 or the Watch Commander (24 hours) at 310-458-8426.