BEVERLY HILLS—Dana Beesen, from the city of Beverly Hills indicated in a press release that the Beverly Hills Community Services Department will host the 2022 Summer Camp Showcase at the Farmers’ Market, 9300 Civic Center Drive, on Sunday, March 13, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Participants can enroll early on March 13 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. ONLY, and receive $20 discount per camp.

The Summer Camp Showcase offers an exclusive opportunity to register on-site or online at www.beverlyhills.org/bhrec for summer camps at a discounted rate. Popular summer camps will be featured at the market with booth displays of your favorite summer camps and instructors to answer all of your questions. Summer Camp booths featured at the market will include:

Bevwood Legends Basketball Camp

Got Game Sports

Destination Science

Bizzy Girls Entrepreneurial Camp

Catskills Theater Camp

Camp Beverly Hills

Animal Encounters

OMG’s Stars Summer Camp

Brit West Soccer Camp

Houdini’s Magic Camp

Breakthrough Sports

A petting zoo and pony rides will be available for a nominal fee and the full line-up of Farmers’ Market vendors will be selling fresh produce, artisan goods and prepared foods.

The new 2022 Community Services Spring and Summer Camps Brochures will be available March 8 and includes a full lineup of unique and popular spring classes and summer camps and will go online at: beverlyhills.org/summercampbrochure.

Anyone that registers and pays for summer camp in-person at the event or online will receive a $20 discount per camp. Some restrictions do apply.

For additional details about Beverly Hills spring classes and summer camps, contact (310) 285-6850 or view the complete Community Services Spring Brochure online at: www.beverlyhills.org/brochure after March 8.