SANTA MONICA—The Santa Monica Police Department announced that Santa Claus is coming to town with Santa Monica’s police officers and firefighters leading the way. Santa and his public safety helpers will be distributing good cheer and thousands of candy canes as part of this year’s 33rd Annual “Candy Cane Drive.”

Everyone is invited to join in the festivities sponsored by the Santa Monica Police Officers Association and Santa Monica Firefighters, Local 1109.

To ensure everyone has the opportunity to visit with Santa, this year’s scheduled stops include one per police beat.

On Saturday, December 6, Santa Claus will be at the following locations:

-10:00 – 10:45 a.m. Douglas Park – 2400 California Ave (Beat 4)

-11:00-11:30 a.m. Christine Reed Park California Ave & 7th Street (Beat 1)

-1:00 – 1:45 p.m. Virginia Avenue Park – 2200 Virginia Ave (Beat 3)

-2:00 – 2:45 p.m. Clover Park – Ocean Park & 25th St (Beat 2)

Children in Santa Monica are asked to look and listen for the lights and sirens of the public safety vehicles, while parents are encouraged to bring their cameras.