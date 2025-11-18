SANTA MONICA—The city of Santa Monica posted on its Facebook page that they are looking to hire a Fire Code Enforcement Officer I to join their Fire Prevention Division.

The salary is between $74,820–$92,364 annually and will be located in Santa Monica, California. Applicants must apply by November 21 at 5 p.m.

As a Fire Code Enforcement Officer I, you’ll help keep our community safe by:

-Conducting fire & life safety inspections

-Enforcing state and local fire codes

-Investigating public complaints

-Issuing permits, notices, and citations

-Supporting public safety outreach and education

Minimum Requirements:

-High school diploma or equivalent

-1 year of recent paid experience working with the public

-Valid Class C Driver License

-Fire Prevention or Fire Inspector coursework (CSFM)

-ICC Fire Inspector I Certificate within 1 year of hire

Santa Monica is an inclusive, diverse, and community-driven city—come be part of a team that makes a difference every day.