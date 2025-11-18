SANTA MONICA—The city of Santa Monica posted on its Facebook page that they are looking to hire a Fire Code Enforcement Officer I to join their Fire Prevention Division.
The salary is between $74,820–$92,364 annually and will be located in Santa Monica, California. Applicants must apply by November 21 at 5 p.m.
As a Fire Code Enforcement Officer I, you’ll help keep our community safe by:
-Conducting fire & life safety inspections
-Enforcing state and local fire codes
-Investigating public complaints
-Issuing permits, notices, and citations
-Supporting public safety outreach and education
Minimum Requirements:
-High school diploma or equivalent
-1 year of recent paid experience working with the public
-Valid Class C Driver License
-Fire Prevention or Fire Inspector coursework (CSFM)
-ICC Fire Inspector I Certificate within 1 year of hire
Santa Monica is an inclusive, diverse, and community-driven city—come be part of a team that makes a difference every day.