SANTA MONICA—The city of Santa Monica posted on its Facebook page on Sunday, February 1 that it has expanded its Electric Fleet.

The city has added two electric rear loader trash trucks and its first fully electric street sweeper, marking another milestone in the transition to a cleaner, more efficient fleet. Electric vehicles now make up 26 percent of the city’s fleet.

These new additions operate with fully electric systems that eliminate emissions and reduce maintenance needs, supporting long term efficiency and cost savings.