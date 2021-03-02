SANTA MONICA-On Monday, March 1, the City of Santa Monica launched a new online survey seeking input from Santa Monica’s workforce related to their housing and transportation needs.

In preparation for the Housing Element Update, the City gathers information every eight years as one of many inputs that will inform decisions about the transportation and housing needs of Santa Monica’s workforce.

“We are especially interested in hearing from our front-line and essential workers with jobs in industries like food services, hospitality, grocery stores, and health care,” said Jing Yeo, Planning Manager. “Through the survey, we want to understand how much Santa Monica workers pay for housing, and what housing types they’d be interested in if they moved here.”

All survey participants can opt into being selected to win a $50 Amazon gift card. Information will be kept confidential, and reports will not identify individuals’ travel patterns or their names.

Visit santamonica.gov/housing-element-update to complete the survey.