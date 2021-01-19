SANTA MONICA—The city of Santa Monica has announced their latest in hours of operations and closures according to Inauguration Day. The Santa Monica Pier will be closed on Wednesday, January 20.

Service hours will be adjusted for the following locations:

The Downtown Farmers Market hours will be adjusted to 7:30 to 11 a.m.

Santa Monica Public Library curbside service will be suspended for the day at all locations.

The city’s Planning Commission will air live on YouTube and not City TV, Channel 16. The meeting will be broadcast on CityTV Channel 16 the following day, Thursday.

Other schedule changes and adjustments within the city service hours will be available for the community members, city officials announced.

Interim Police Chief Jacqueline Seabrooks shared a video with the community via Facebook. The video displayed the extra precautionary preparations the Sant Monica Police Department is taking in preparation for increases staffing for Inauguration Day.

For options to learn more can be found at emergency updates, which are sent directly to your phone. Sign up for SM Alerts can be found at www.santamonica.gov/alerts.

Canyon News has reached out to Santa Monica Police Department and no comment was made.