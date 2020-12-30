STUDIO CITY- On Sunday, December 27, at approximately 5:40 p.m., an 85-year-old woman was struck and killed by a hit-and-run driver in Studio City.

The woman was walking in a crosswalk when she was fatally struck by a car turning right onto Lankershim Boulevard. The vehicle is described as a black sedan. A description of the suspect was not immediately available.

Paramedics from the Los Angeles Fire Department quickly arrived at the scene and transported the victim to a local hospital where she succumbed to her injuries.

The Los Angeles police department is offering an award of up to $50,000 for information regarding the incident. Anyone with information can contact Officer Freeman or Officer Hansen at 818-644-8255 or 818-644-8000.