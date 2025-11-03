SANTA MONICA—The city of Santa Monica posted on its Facebook page that in the midst of the government shutdown, which is impacting food programs across the county, they are providing local resources to help.

Anyone experiencing food insecurity including documented, undocumented and mixed-status households.

Local support includes:

-Virginia Avenue Park Food Pantry (with Westside Food Bank)

-Meals on Wheels West

-WISE Diner at the Ken Edwards Center

Other local and regional food resources include:

Los Angeles Regional Food Bank

L.A. Care West L.A. Community Resource Center

The federal government has been shutdown for more than 34 days, with the SNAP (Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program) having benefits halted on Saturday, November 1, as a result of the government program. More than 40 million Americans rely on SNAP benefits for food assistance in the United States.

Anyone who needs help should contact the Human Services Division at (310) 458-8701 or humanservices@santamonica.gov.