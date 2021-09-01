SANTA MONICA—The city of Santa Monica’s Department of Public Works, Water Resources and Engineering Divisions received multiple grants totaling over $45 million, to pay for numerous water self-support plans to modify and enhance the city’s local water supplies.

“These grants come at a critical time and will help fund local water supply projects to enhance drought resiliency and reduce the City’s reliance on imported water,” said Interim Public Works Director Rick Valte. “Public Works looks forward to delivering these projects in the near and long term that will positively impact the Santa Monica community for decades.”

The grant funding will be awarded to the following Water Resource Companies:

Arcadia Water Treatment Plant Upgrades: December 6, 2019, The California Department of Water Resources’ Water Desalination Grant Program was awarded $10 million to improve the production operation of the City’s Arcadia Water Treatment Plant. The grant intends to support the improvement of water desalination plants as alternative water storage and buffer against drought situations. The funding arrangement was finalized in June 2021 and the plan is scheduled to commence in September 2021.

Sustainable Water Infrastructure Project (SWIP): the city was awarded $8.77 million in February 2021 by the State Water Resources Control Board’s Proposition 1 Storm Water Grant Program, to assist with building the SWIP stormwater harvesting tank, which will change local beach water quality by turning stormwater away for treatment and productive recycling. An additional grant award of $7.5 million was obtained through the County of Los Angeles’ Measure W Safe Clean Water Program that sponsors projects that catch, clean, and stores stormwater to increase local water supplies and change water quality.

Production Efficiency Enhancement Project and SWIP: the Metropolitan Water District of Southern California’s Local Resources Program funded $19.6 million in May 2021, for more than 25 years. The Local Resources Program strives to help member companies start local water supply projects that decrease the force on imported water equipment and enhance the region’s water supply to assist with persistent droughts and weather changes.

For additional water conservation tips and resources, visit www.santamonica.gov/water-conservation.