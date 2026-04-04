SANTA MONICA—On Wednesday, April 1, the office of the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner revealed that it identified the man who was fatally shot in Santa Monica around 10:30 p.m. on March 28. The victim has been identified as 22-year-old Yair Segundo Cruz.

According to the post on the Santa Monica Facebook page, the shooting happened near the intersection of 4th Street and Olympic Drive.

Cruz was given medical treatment and was taken to a hospital where he later died. The investigation into the shooting is ongoing.

The Police Department has asked that anyone who knows anything about the shooting contact Sergeant Shaun Cooney of the Criminal Investigations Division. Sergeant Shaun Cooney can be reached at 310-458-8401 or via email Shaun.Cooney@santamonica.gov.