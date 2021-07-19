SANTA MONICA- On Thursday, Jul 15, the City of Santa Monica announced that they are partnering with Local Initiatives Support Corporation Los Angeles (LISC LA) to launch the Santa Monica Small Business Recovery Grants to supply $5,000 grants to Santa Monica businesses.

“We know that the last 16 months were a very challenging, unpredictable time for Santa Monica businesses. They adapted their operations to safely serve our community and did so with determination and grit,” says Mayor Sue Himmelrich. “We are eager to support our Santa Monica businesses as they aim for recovery and I urge all Santa Monica small businesses to apply. These vital funds are the outpouring of a community-wide effort and we’re grateful for every dollar contributed.”

At least 75 eligible brick-and-mortar businesses located in Santa Monica will be provided with the grant. Eligible businesses must be in current operation with annual revenue under $2 million. They must also have been in existence since September 4, 2019. Grant winners will be chosen through a randomized, online application system. Grants are limited to for-profit businesses in Santa Monica; future grants will be available for Santa Monica nonprofits later this summer. Home-based businesses are not eligible to participate.

“Santa Monica is a community that bands together and lifts one another up when times are tough. The Santa Monica Small Business Recovery Grants are another example of our caring community and our determination to support our vibrant business community to survive after a devastating year,” said Santa Monica Chamber of Commerce President/CEO Laurel Rosen.

“We applaud the City of Santa Monica for its commitment to revitalize its hard-hit small business community through this program,” said Tunua Thrash-Ntuk, LISC LA Executive Director. “LISC LA looks forward to distributing this targeted economic relief to small businesses across the city and helping Santa Monica rebuild its commercial corridors.”

Eligible Santa Monica businesses have up to July 30 to apply for a grant at www.santamonica.gov/bizgrants. Early applications are encouraged.