TOPANGA—Los Angeles Police Department Valley Bureau Homicide Detectives are asking for the public’s help to identify a homicide suspect. On July 26, around 2:18 p.m., Topanga Area officers responded to a shooting call near the 21300 block Victory Boulevard. The LAPD reported that after arriving on the scene, they located a victim on the street, suffering from a gunshot wound. He was transported to a local area hospital where he was pronounced deceased by hospital staff. The victim has been identified as Mkher Alaverdian, 43, of Glendale.

Witnesses indicated that this incident stemmed from a dispute that occurred minutes earlier near the 6400 block of DeSoto Avenue. The suspect on a bicycle fired into the victim’s car, striking him.

Valley Bureau Homicide Detectives are investigating and suspect there were witnesses to the shooting and are seeking information from them. No arrests have been made in the case.

Anyone with details about the shooting is asked to call the Los Angeles Police Department, Valley Bureau Homicide, at (818) 374-9550. During non-business hours, or on weekends, calls should be directed to 1-877-LAPD-24-7 (1-877-527-3247). Anyone wishing to remain anonymous should call the L.A. Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (800-222-8477).

Tipsters may also visit www.lapdonline.org, and click on “Anonymous Web Tips” under the Get Involved-Crime Stoppers” menu to submit an online tip. Tipsters may also download the “P3 Tips” mobile application and select the L.A. Regional Crime Stoppers as their local program.