SANTA MONICA —Santa Monica mountain trails closed on Saturday, September 5, following reports of several heat-related rescue efforts and fatality of a hiker.

According to Malibu Search and Rescue Team spokesman David Katz the victim is a 41 year old woman who began hiking near Malibu Creek trail at 8 a.m.

She was given CPR for about 30 minutes for a suspected seizure, but unfortunately couldn’t be revived following rescue efforts by Malibu Search and Rescue Team. L.A. County Fire Department, California State Parks and McCormick Ambulance crews responded to the incident and joined them in the rescue too.

Following the fatality, Malibu Search and Rescue announced through social media on September 5 that all trails in the #SantaMonicaMountains will be closed through #LaborDay taking immediate effect.

Alerting citizens about the heat related rescues and death, MSR said, “PLEASE DO NOT #HIKE IN THIS #HEATWAVE. #CAwx #LAHeat.”

Scorching temperatures are forecast for Santa Monica Mountains Recreational Area is between 100 to 118 degrees on Sunday, according to the National Weather Service. Temperatures will be much cooler on Monday and expected to be in the mid-80s to 103 degrees.

The National Park Service said on Saturday that all trails in Ventura County will remain closed through 5 p.m. on Labor Day.

The city of Burbank declared closure of the Wildwood Canyon and Stough Canyon hiking trails through Tuesday due to the heat. Burbank Airport recorded a temperature of 114 degrees on Saturday, a record high in two years.

The Weather Service advised citizens to remain indoors and hydrate themselves “Remember to hydrate and limit time outdoors,” MSR said.