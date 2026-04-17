TOPANGA CANYON—On April 15, the Mountains Recreation and Conservation Authority announced that the scheduled burn planned for Friday, April 17, has been postponed. For the sake of public safety and unfavorable weather predictions, there will be no burning on Friday or for the rest of April.



The next scheduled burn will more than likely take place a month from now. The public will be given 72 hour notice of any new scheduled burn bans. The same 72-hour rule will apply to future scheduled burn cancellations as well.



Reports indicate that in the right environment, scheduled burns can actually prevent forest fires and wildfires. The negative effects of the combination of wind and arid conditions can reportedly outweigh the need to remove the dry undergrowth. In the wrong environment, the underbrush is extremely flammable.



Multiple areas in Southern California have deployed goats this year to eat the brush in steep terrains.



Los Angeles County deployed 500 goats in an area of about 35-39 acres in the Sepulveda Basin and Corbin Canyon area.



Glendale (Verdugo Park) utilized goats to help clear the area of brush on a hillside in close proximity to residential areas.



Pasadena (Arroyo Seco) 600 goats are scheduled to graze on Saturday, April 18th.



Rancho Palos Verdes began using goats in early April, not for fire prevention particularly, but to keep the weeds at bay.

Stay tuned. Goats or no goats, the scheduled burns will continue in the future, in more favorable weather conditions.