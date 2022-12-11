UNITED STATES—On December 8, Congressman Adam Schiff who represents California’s 28th District, tweeted a rebuke in response to Elon Musk reinstating former President Donald J. Trump’s Twitter account.



In his Tweet, Adam Schiff wrote some statements condemning Donald J. Trump’s presence on Twitter.



“Slurs against black people have tripled. Slurs against women are up 33 percent. Slurs against Jewish people are up 61 percent. And slurs against gay men are up 56 percent. Today, @MarkTacano, and I are demanding action.”



Reinstating Trump’s Twitter account is one of the first things Elon Musk did after purchasing Twitter. “The people have spoken. Trump will be reinstated,” Musk Tweeted.

Trump’s account was reactivated, however, he has not used it since January 8, 2021. He still has 87.8 million followers.



In an April Fox News interview, Trump indicated that he may not go back to Twitter. He owns his own social media platform. As of Thursday, December 8, Trump has thousands of followers. He garnered 2.7K responses, 3.9K retweets, and 6.1K likes in his most recent post on his social media platform, Truth Social.

During President Trump’s time in the White House, Congressman Schiff led multiple efforts to have Trump impeached.

In 2017, Congressman Schiff, as a ranking member of the House Intelligent Committee, led an effort to prove Donald J. Trump colluded with the Russians to interfere with the outcome of the 2016 Presidential election. No evidence of collusion was found.



In 2018, Schiff reported that Trump Associate, Roger Stone may be guilty of lying to Congress. Stone publicly called Schiff, “a con man.” Stone was arrested at his Fort Lauderdale home, convicted, and sentenced to 40 months of prison time.

On March 28, 2019, Republican members of the House Intelligence Committee called for Adam Schiff’s resignation. On December 23, 2020, Trump pardoned Roger Stone.