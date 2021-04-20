UNITED STATES—NBA star Scottie Maurice Pippen Sr. 55, known in the sports industry, as Hall of Famer Scottie Pippen, announced that his oldest son Antron Pippen passed away on Sunday, April 18 at the age of 33. A cause for Antron’s death has not been disclosed to the public.

Scottie indicated in a statement:

“I’m heartbroken to share that yesterday, I said goodbye to my firstborn son Antron. The two of us shared a love for basketball and we had countless conversations about the game.” The athlete and father include photos of him and his son, noting he could have had a successful career in the NBA if not for his battles with asthma.

Scottie noted that his son “suffered from chronic asthma and if he hadn’t had it, I truly believe he would’ve made it to the NBA. He never let that get him down, though — Antron stayed positive and worked hard, and I am so proud of the man that he became.”

Antron was born on December 29, 1987, to Karen McCollum and Scottie Pippen. In 1988, the couple parted ways in 1990. Antron was the oldest of Scottie’s eight children.

Antron played basketball for Texas A&M International University before signing with the Upstate Heat of the World Basketball Association.

Pippen is known for being the partner to NBA star Michael Jordan, where they won a total of 6 NBA Championships with the Chicago Bulls.