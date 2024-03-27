BEVERLY HILLS—The Beverly Hills property of music mogul Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs, 54, was raided by agents with the Department of Homeland Security on Monday, March 25. Combs who references himself as ‘Diddy,’ also had one of his properties in Miami, Florida raided on Monday as authorities looked for evidence related to a sex trafficking investigation that the musician/actor has been accused of. Law enforcement had guns drawn as they entered the property in BH and detained individuals inside the property.

Diddy’s two sons, Justin and King Combs who were at the Beverly Hills’ property at the time of the raid, were detained by authorities, but not arrested. Traffic was cut off to neighbors in the Holmby Hills region as agents completed the raid. Some neighbors not able to access their home included “Alien” director Ridley Scott.

In addition to Diddy’s BH home being raided, his home in Miami was also raided by authorities at the same time, as footage was seen on social media of a boat docking near the property on Star Island which is a secluded region in Miami where the rich and famous reside.

There were no specific details on what authorities were looking for in the warrant disclosed to the public. Diddy was not arrested or taken into custody. He was about to board a flight with his twin daughters to travel internationally for Easter break, when he was halted by authorities. The warrant came from the Southern District of New York. Diddy was captured in video obtained by TMZ pacing back and forth after news of the raids were made public.

Diddy was sued by his former girlfriend, Cassie, back in November 2023, where he was accused of abuse and sexual assault. A settlement was reached between both parties that was not disclosed. Combs denied all allegations alleged against him. Since the lawsuit brought by Cassie, the musician has faced several lawsuits in recent months from others.

In February 2024, music producer Rodney ‘Lil Rod’ Jones filed a lawsuit against Combs alleging he was forced into sex acts and asked to find sex workers for Diddy. Jones alleged that Diddy drugged him and assaulted him.

Combs is a well-known name in the music industry having found success with rapper Biggie Smalls in the early 90s. He parlayed that success into working with musicians Mary J. Blige, 112, Danity Kane, Mase and many more. He was recently honored at the 2023 Bet Awards where he earned the Lifetime Achievement Award.