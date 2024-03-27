BEVERLY HILLS—The city of Beverly Hills has announced new details for the New Mayor, Vice Mayor and City Council Installation Ceremony on Tuesday, April 2. The city of Beverly Hills posted on its website the event will be held at 7 p.m. at the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts Beverly Hills.

Current Mayor Julian A. Gold, and councilmembers John A. Mirisch and Lili Bosse will be in attendance at the ceremony, where Lester J. Friedman will be sworn in as a the new Mayor of the city and Sharona R. Nazarian, PsyD will be sworn in as the new Vice Mayor.

Newly elected Beverly Hills City Councilmembers Craig A. Corman and Mary N. Wells will be sworn in during the ceremony. A total of 10 candidates ran for two open seats on the Beverly Hills City Council during the March 5, 2024, General Election.

The Wallis Annenberg Center is located at 9390 North Santa Monica Blvd. A reception is scheduled to take place after the ceremony. Doors will open at 6:30 p.m. and free parking will take place at the following garages: 450 N. Crescent Drive structure and the Rexford/Civic Center structure located at 450 N. Rexford Drive.