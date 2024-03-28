WOODLAND HILLS—On Sunday, March 24, El Camino Charter High School, also known as “ECR” or “Elco” located at 5440 Valley Circle Boulevard in the Woodland Hills district of San Fernando Valley won the California Academic Decathlon in Santa Clara, California.

According to the school website, 54 California schools competed in the areas of math, science, literature, art, music, social science, economics, essay writing, interviewing, speech, comprehension, and humanity.

ECR students competing earned a total of 50,781.20 out of 60,000 available points, earned 48 individual medals earning both state and super quiz titles.

This is not the first win for El Camino High. ECR students won the Decathlon last year earning their place in the National Finals in Frisco, Texas, and took home the 2023 Division I Champion title. The Woodland Hills charter school has achieved the right to compete nationally three times in the last five years.

In addition, this win marks El Camino’s 14th state title which is more than any other school in the state of California.



Elco students will now represent the state of California as they move forward to compete at the national level in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania on April 25-27. According to the U.S. Decathlon website, online national competitions for small, medium, and large schools are also open to qualified teams from each participating state.



According to U.S. News and World Report, El Camino Real Charter High School is ranked 3,645 in the nation.



Canyon News reached out to El Camino Real Charter High School for a statement but did not hear back in time for print.