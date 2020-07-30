LOS ANGELES—Unlike other film festivals which have cancelled their events due to coronavirus, the 15th annual South East European Film Festival in Los Angeles (SEEfest) will still be taking place.

While the event was postponed in April, the festival will now occur online from June 24 to August 16. The festival will feature 57 films that capture South East Europe’s cultural diversity across 20 countries.

“After months of incredible work by our very own dream team, the 2020 festival is happening online,” said Vera Mijojlic, founder and director of SEEfest. “It was truly a heroic effort. We battled technical issues, filmmakers reluctance, and lots of night time work — but we did it.”

The SEEfest 2020 trailer can be viewed here.

The festival will feature three new premieres including Romania’s “Legacy,” a psychological thriller that has been picked up by Netflix-EU; Kosovo’s “Zana,” a narrative of motherhood and struggles with war times traumas; and “Pilate,” an adaptation of the novel by the celebrated Hungarian writer, Magda Szabó. The full list of films can be viewed at https://seefilmla.org/2020-films/.

Festival passes and individual tickets are available at https://athome.seefilmla.org/.

“While many other festivals have completely canceled their 2020 editions, SEEfest has not only kept up its programming, but managed to produce the full festival on one of the top software platforms in the world which serves the likes of Cannes, American Market and Hollywood studios,” said the SEEfest board of directors in a joint statement.

SEEfest is a nonprofit founded in 2002 that “educates about and promotes cultural diversity of South East Europe through its annual presentations of films from this region and year-round screenings and programs. SEEfest organizes conferences and retrospectives, serves as the cultural hub and resource for scholars and filmmakers, and creates opportunities for cultural exchange between Southern California and South East Europe,” according to the SEEfest website.