BEL AIR—On Wednesday, July 29, the Bel Air-Beverly Crest Neighborhood Council updated their official social media pages in regards to a blood drive that had taken place over the weekend.

The blood drive was a joint effort organized by the Neighborhood Council, the volunteer environmental group known as “TreePeople,” and Cedars-Sinai Hospital. It was scheduled to occur in Coldwater Canyon Park on Sunday, July 26 from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The post thanked donors for their contributions to the overall blood drive, stating that they collected 49 pints from the weekend blood drive. According to the American Red Cross’s official website, about 1 pint of blood is given from adults during a donation, with adults having around 10 pints of blood total in their bodies. The Cedars-Sinai official website for blood drives states that “Just 1 donation can save up to 3 lives” With the 49 pints taken from the blood drive, up to 147 lives can be saved with the donated blood.

The post itself contained various pictures taken at the event, depicting the site where people would donate, as well as volunteer staff present at the time.

The Neighborhood Council ends the post by thanking the Tree People organization for their cooperation, and by thanking “Ozo Foods,” a plant-based protein company, for providing “staff and volunteers with terrific plant-based sliders!”