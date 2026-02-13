HOLLYWOOD—I hold a special place in my heart for filmmaker Sam Raimi who crafted a classic horror flick in the 1980s known as “Evil Dead.” He did it with a short budget on top of that. In addition, he was taught by the same professor as myself when it comes to screenwriting. Raimi’s filmography is impressive, for those who don’t know he was the person who helmed the first “Spider-Man” flick in 2002 that amazed audiences.

Well, Raimi has returned to his horror roots with this twisted take on revenge and survival with the thriller “Send Help” starring Rachel McAdams and Dylan O’Brien. For those thinking, “Oh this is horror, I will never be able to connect with this.” Stop, because trust me this one is for you. It involves employment America, and we all know what it feels like to work at a job that you absolutely hate, or you hate the people who you work with. The difference with “Send Help” is that it takes it to a new level.

McAdams portrays Linda Liddle, a meek corporate strategist for a company where she doesn’t have many friends. When she talks to people they ignore her, and she seems to be the butt of many jokes. Linda is hoping for a big promotion after her boss dies, and his son, Bradley (Dylan O’Brien) takes over. Bradley gives you that nepo baby tale. A person with little to no experience who just happens to have a very successful father, who passes his legacy down to his son.

Bradley seems nice at first, but it becomes apparent he can’t stand Linda and mocks her behind closed doors. He is that boss that takes glee in punishing people or making them feel less than. When Linda is passed up for a promotion by another colleague who just happens to be Bradley’s college buddy she goes on a slight emotional spiral. However, she contains herself enough to accompany Bradley, Donovan, and a few other company players on a trip to Thailand for an important business meeting.

During that flight, Bradley and Donovan decide to mock an audition video Linda did for her favorite reality competition series “Survivor.” Not a good idea fellas, because the plane suffers engine failure during a storm, and everyone dies except Linda and Bradley. Linda has some bruises, but is in relatively good shape, Bradley has a badly injured leg. This is where the fun kicks off. It’s a tale of survival, but in that tale, it becomes a story of wit, cleverness and cunning tactic to outsmart the other.

Bradley seems to think he’s still in control as the boss and scolds Linda, only to discover, he’s not in control anymore. The movie really has you rooting for Linda to get a bit of revenge on her boss from hell. I think every American can connect with that feeling. A boss who just demeans you and makes you feel less than because they can. The situation forces Bradley to open his eyes to the plight of others.

Bradley has to come to grips that all the power he once had has vanished and he’s at Linda’s mercy. So much to the point that one of his rants results in Linda abandoning him for several days, leaving him to fend for himself.

You see the psychological warfare that unfolds as a result of being stranded. You as a spectator are forced to ask tough questions: what would you do in this situation? Would you seek help? Ignore it? Kill to survive and a host of other questions.

One moment you’re in Linda’s corner, the next you’re in Bradley’s corner. What is fact is that both McAdams and O’Brien deliver fantastic performances that are absolutely believable. I had a wild time watching this movie that entertained me from start to finish. “Send Help” is indeed one of the best thrillers I’ve seen in a while.