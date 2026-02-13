HOLLYWOOD HILLS—On February 11, a trailer full of puppets and props belonging to the multi-talented, creator, actor, writer, singer, comedian, and puppeteer, Jackie Smook. The puppets were no ordinary toy store puppets. These puppets are “Dilly’s World,” puppets, and hold a monetary value of approximately $40,000.



“Just this past week, Dilly’s World props and puppets were stolen. They took the entire trailer of props for our show” —Jackie Smook, founder of the Jackie Smook Company LLC stated.



These puppets and props were intended for Dilly’s World Live! Performance coming to Dynasty Typewriter, 2511 Willshire Boulevard on Sunday, February 22 4:00-5:30 p.m.



A GoFundMe was set up to help pay to replace the hand-crafted puppets, and “Rebuild Dilly’s World,” in time for the show.



The following came directly from Dilly’s World Website.



Dilly and her not so ordinary friends confront and solve social emotional issues in her big whimsical world—With Special Guest Ben Katzman!



Join us for Dilly’s World (with a live show element of course)! A whacky, wondrous world of puppets, color, design, hilarity and emotion. Dilly, a fun-willed and charming lead, will do her best to ask her friends for help (puppet and animation alike) as she tries to find her spark.



She lost it and how will she ever finish this painting for the gallery, so Dilly town doesn’t get demolished? We will welcome you in with live music from an extremely talented band of Horns, guitars and bass, singing live with puppets.



It’s a night you won’t want to miss. We are showing the world our plot and doing a live show, to give you an idea of what to expect from the season!



This event is for kids, adults, and creatives. We will be doing a raffle to raise money for the season and will be doing a Q and A after the performance. We will also have merchandise, surprises, laughs and words to share, so come and be entertained and bring the whole family!”



Tickets may be purchased on the website. Canyon News reached out to the creator for more information but did not hear back in time for print.





