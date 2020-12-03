HOLLYWOOD—Oh, after the disaster that “Big Brother: All-Stars” or what some of us would call BB22 finally ended, I was desperate to find something exciting to watch on TV and I saw the return of the new sensation “Sequester.” It is the brainchild of “Big Brother 17” star Audrey Middleton and it is a damn fun series. I seriously got hooked on season 2 of the series after hearing about it from fan Brent Wolgamott who happens to be on this current season. Brent is a correspondent covering all things “Big Brother” for Rob Has a Podcast.

When I say I binge-watched the entire season 2 in one day I mean it. It was so insightful, exhilarating and watching these people play was epic. Rarely do you see TV (even though this was the internet) be such a guilty pleasure. With that said, we had season 3, I had mixed feelings about it, some was good, some not so much, but we’re in a new season with some familiar faces and after one episode, I cannot wait to see how the rest of the season plays out people.

If you’re asking me to explain “Sequester” I cannot say it’s like “Survivor” or “Big Brother,” because to me it’s not. However, it’s a game of social strategy and what I love about “Sequester” is that anyone can have their calling card pulled at any time. You might think you’re safe, but if you don’t think or plan ahead you could see yourself out the game. Unlike previous seasons that kicked off with about 20 players, this time around we have 13. That is a nice change and it really helps the narrative, because the audience gets to know these people.

I will argue out of all the characters in the premiere, I feel I learned the least about Rachel and Natalie. They were there, but they were not major players. That is not necessarily a bad thing; they might have more of an impact in future episodes. What I found particularly interesting about this cast is almost everyone knows someone or knows of them.

Does that make for interesting gameplay? Yes and no, because you could make the argument that some people have too many allies or pregame alliances that may have already been formed. I would argue that holds true for Jacob, the guy who has won two “Sequester” minis. Not a huge fan of the minis because it’s hard to really follow everything on the internet, I’m a bigger fan of actual episodes, where things are edited and the viewer can follow a narrative. We know who the power players are, we know who are in the shadows and we’re aware of the twists in the game and how they operate.

That is what I love about this game more than anything: each round has a new twist. It ain’t the same like “Big Brother” or “Survivor” where you might have an idea of particular competitions or twists that could arise in the game. There is something new each time and that is what makes the game so compelling. For those thinking LOLS would be part of season four, think again. Josh thought that too and it immediately placed a target on his back by fellow houseguest like Katie and J. West. Yes, that J. West who talked plenty of smack in season 3 was given another shot for this season.

In any game that is a social experiment, the moment your name begins to float, it is always bad news if you ask me. So our first challenge was a game of safety and exile, which sounds simple, but is more complicated than you can think. You might want safety, but at the same time if you get exile you have to think who else will be in exile with you as it would be determinant if you are voted out of the game. So to some degree you want allies who will vote with you to get out a target if you happen to be in exile. That became clear as the game progressed.

It started with chance as Marcelo was first to get safety, and then he had to choose someone to be exiled, who would then chose someone to be safe and so on. So the chain continued with Josh being exiled than saving Billy, who exiled J. West, who saved Shirin, who exiled Katie, who saved Brendan, who exiled Brent, who saved Muna, who exiled Spencer, who saved Jacob, leading to Natalie and Rachel being in exile. It was apparent Jacob and Muna were stars of the episode, and Muna I will admit is a strategist. The girl knows how to use information to her advantage. As soon as Brent noted he would give her safety, she ensured Brent was the target so she could have that safety.

Brent I’ve always been a fan of, he was quiet a vast majority of the game, but turned it up when he realized he was in danger. “Brendan I don’t care about Katie Hopkins, I care about Brent f***ing Wolgamott.” Just classic dialogue people. Jacob proved he is a social butterfly, but not sure where his loyalty lies, is it Marcelo or Muna? He should tread careful because if Muna gets a scent that she is NOT his number one she will strike before he can strike at her. Katie is a bit of a fireball, but there are other fireballs in this house also, who will go toe-to-toe with her and I cannot wait to see that play out.

I was a fan of Shirin on “Survivor” so seeing her in the “Sequester” house is just as fun people. Quiet, calculating, but will strike when she needs to; the type of player that I like. Josh was the immediate odd man out, but he delivered fireworks after being voted out. We thought Katie was going to be pulled into the battle match (that’s a fun element of Sequester), just when you think you’re safe, you might not be safe. And just when you think you’re out of the game, you have an opportunity to save yourself.

Josh pointed his gun at Katie, but ultimately fired it at J. West. The guy just doesn’t know when to keep his mouth shut. He talked a big game, but it was Josh who solved the puzzle in the battle match getting an opportunity to re-enter the game. With that said, J. West is out, but he’s part of the jury. Yes, the jury this season will consist of all the eliminated players.

Now just imagine if we saw this level of gameplay just one week during “Big Brother: All-Stars?” How exciting would that be? “Sequester” is proof that casting matters, diversity, strategists, gamers make for interesting TV. New episodes of “Sequester” air Sundays at 9 p.m. EST on YouTube.