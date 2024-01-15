LOS ANGELES—On January 10, 2024 the Los Angeles Police Department Robbery Homicide Division announced that serial bank robber, Bruce Edward Bell, 71, has been arrested.

The LAPD reported that on December 21, 2023, a robbery transpired in the 8000 block of Vineland Avenue, in Sun Valley. During the incident, Bell entered the location, grabbed an employee and pointed a firearm. He forced the employee to walk over to a restricted-access door and demanded entry into the secure area and stated he would otherwise shoot the employee. Once inside, Bell ordered another employee to fill his bag with cash before he fled from the location with over $60,000.

Witnesses at scene saw Bell drive away in a 2002 silver Volvo sedan and contacted 911. Responding officers from the LAPD Foothill Division spotted the suspect vehicle and conducted a high-risk traffic stop. During the stop, Bell was detained and a search of his car uncovered a black replica firearm and $64,000 in cash. He was arrested for 209(A) PC – Kidnapping and booked into an LAPD jail facility with booking number 6730081.

Bell has four prior bank robbery convictions and served over 40 years in the Federal Department of Corrections. He was released in July 2021 and was on supervised release at the time of his arrest. Investigators believe there are other victims of robbery by Bell who have yet to be identified.

Anyone who has been a victim or has information about this bank robbery investigation is asked to contact Detectives Mrakich and Delph at (213) 486-6840 or email RHDTIPLINE@LAPD.ONLINE. During non-business hours or on weekends, calls should be directed to 1-877-LAPD-24-7 (877-527-3247). Anyone wanting to remain anonymous should contact the LA Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (800-222-8477) or go directly to www.lacrimestoppers.org.