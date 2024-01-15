SANTA MONICA—On Saturday, January 13, Lt. Erika Aklufi of the Santa Monica Police Department indicated in an email to Canyon News details about a fatal traffic collision that transpired.

On January 13, at approximately 1:50 a.m., officers responded to the scene of a fatal traffic collision in the 2900 block of Lincoln Boulevard. A vehicle was traveling southbound on Lincoln in the number one lane when it struck a pedestrian also traveling southbound in the roadway pushing a cart.

The pedestrian, a woman in her 50s who appears to be homeless, has not been identified. The coroner responded. The driver remained on the scene and is cooperating with investigators. There were no signs of impairment. The name of the public has not been disclosed to the public.

Anyone with details related to this incident is asked to contact Investigator Raleigh at Evan.Raleigh@santamonica.gov.