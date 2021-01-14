UNITED STATES—On Wednesday, January 13, the House of Representatives voted to impeach President Donald J. Trump for the second time on charges of insurrection and incitement of violence.

Ten Republicans crossed party lines to join Democrats in an effort to impeach President Trump. All Democrats and 10 Republicans voted for impeachment. There was a total of 222 in favor of impeachment with 197 voting against the resolution to impeach. Both sides debated before voting commenced.

Members approved a resolution on Tuesday asking Vice President Mike Pence to invoke the 25th Amendment to remove the President from office, which Pence rejected President Trump will conclude his term in office when President Elect Joe Biden is inaugurated on January 20.

Republican Adam Kinzinger of Illinois voted to invoke the 25th Amendment. All other representatives voted along party lines including four other republicans who indicated previously that they would be voting for the impeachment of the POTUS. A total of 222 Democrats and one Republican voted to invoke the 25th Amendment with 205 Republicans voting against the measure and 5 Republicans casting no vote.

Liz Cheney is Chairwoman of the House Republican Conference, and the daughter of former Vice President Dick Cheney who served under George W. Bush.

John Katko of New York, Kinzinger, Anthony Gonzalez of Ohio, Tom Rice of South Carolina, David G. Valadao of California, Fred Upton and Peter Meijer or Michigan, Jaime Herrera Beutler and Dan Newhouse of Washington voted in favor of impeachment.

President Trump delivered a speech asking for an end to violence and thanking those who remained calm in the past week.

“In light of reports of more demonstrations [Reported from both DOJ and FBI], I urge that there must be NO violence, NO lawbreaking and NO vandalism of any kind. That is not what I stand for, and is not what America stands for. I call on ALL Americans to help ease tensions and calm tempers,” said President Trump.

The Senate is on recess until January 19. A date for an impeachment trial has not been set.