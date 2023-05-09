WEST HOLLYWOOD—Two adults and two juveniles were arrested by officials from the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department in connection to an armed robbery that transpired on April 25. The LASD reported at 9:38 p.m., Keymaurie Clark, 26 armed with an assault rifle robbed two men who were walking in an alley on the 8400 block of Santa Monica Boulevard.

Assisting in the robbery were Briana Threets and two juveniles (a female and a male), whose names have not been disclosed to the public. All four suspects approached the victims and demanded their property.

One of the victims was struck in the face with a handgun by the suspects. A third victim walking on the sidewalk was robbed at gunpoint, when they attempted to intervene. The suspects fled the area in a stolen, silver Dodge Charger, which was being driven by a male juvenile.

During the subsequent investigation, it was discovered the suspects were arrested by the Beverly Hills Police Department on April 26 for Armed Robbery. @lasdwesthollywoodstation detectives believe there may be additional robbery victims in the Los Angeles area and they are working with surrounding agencies to identify those victims.

Anyone with details on the incident or similar incidents is asked to contact Det. Zeff. To provide information anonymously call “Crime Stoppers” by dialing (800) 222-TIPS (8477). Individuals can also use their smartphone by downloading the “P3 Tips” Mobile APP on Google play or the Apple App Store or by using the website.