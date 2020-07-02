SANTA MONICA—The Santa Monica Police Department arrested a suspect on Monday, June 29, in connection to a 2019 sexual assault case. On Wednesday, July 1, the SMPD confirmed via Twitter that Kevin Yorkdan Suazo-Chavez, 26, was in police custody.

In July 2019, Suazo-Chavez allegedly met with a female victim through a dating app. On July 24, the victim and the suspect headed to Santa Monica/Malibu Beach in a red car. The assault transpired in the parking lot. Suazo-Chavez then drove the victim home.

The victim contacted a hospital and reported the crime. SMPD detectives conducted an investigation which was presented to the Los Angeles District Attorney’s Office. An arrest warrant was issued for the suspect, who was taken into custody on Monday.

“[He] is possibly linked to additional sexual assaults in Los Angeles County,” the SMPD noted. Other areas the suspect is believed to have frequented include Van Nuys, Koreatown and the Downtown LA regions.

Authorities have asked the public with any information about the suspect or other victims who may have been assaulted by Suazo-Chavez to contact Santa Monica Police Department, Detective Oscar Flores at (310) 458-8609 or Sergeant Michael Chun at (310) 458-8939.