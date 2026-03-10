SANTA MONICA—On Monday, March 9, the Santa Monica Police Department announced on its Facebook page that they are asking for the public’s help to locate a sexual battery suspect.

Authorities are hoping to determine if there may be additional victims connected to a sexual battery investigation.

The suspect is described as a Hispanic male, approximately 20–30 years old, with dark curly hair and wearing the clothing shown in the attached photo.

Anyone who recognizes the individual, believes they may have had contact with him, or has information related to this investigation is asked to contact Detective Sean Baker at 310-458-8932 (sean.baker@santamonica.gov) or at (310) 458-8491. Anonymous information is accepted.