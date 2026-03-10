BEVERLY HILLS—The Los Angeles Police Department announced on Monday, March 9 that Ivanna Lisette Ortiz, 35, was arrested and has been booked with attempted murder. Her bail was set at $10.2 million. Ortiz drove to Rihanna’s home located in Beverly Hills in a White Tesla. She fired several shots into the property with one round hitting a wall inside the home. After firing shots, the suspect fled the scene.

A 911 call was made with authorities responding at 1:21 p.m. on Sunday, March 8, with police responding around 1:21 p.m. The suspect was tracked to a parking lot in Sherman Oaks where she was arrested. The home is located on the 9500 block of Heather Road. A motive for the shooting has not been disclosed to the public.

Rihanna was home during the incident, but she did not suffer any injuries. It is not known if Rihanna’s children or if her partner, A$AP Rocky were at home at the time of the shooting. In March 2023, the singer had a fan travel from South Carolina to her home in Beverly Hills hoping to meet her. In 2018, Eduardo Leon was arrested after he allegedly broke into the Grammy winner’s Hollywood Hills home and waited for over 12 hours. Leon, 27, at the time, hopped a fence, entered the singer’s home, and stayed overnight.

Rihanna is a singer who has earned 9 Grammy Awards and is known for her hits, “S.O.S.,” “Umbrella,” “Take a Bow,” “Rude Boy” and “Only Girl (in the World).” She has sold over 250 million records worldwide. She has appeared in the films “Battleship,” “Ocean’s 8” and performed voice work in the latest animated “Smurfs” film in 2025.