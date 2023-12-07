HOLLYWOOD HILLS—On December 5, just before 11 a.m., an argument between neighbors escalated into a shooting. The Los Angeles Police Department reported they answered a call for shots fired east of Runyan Canyon in the 2200 block of Chelan. Reports indicate that there was one person shot who was taken to the hospital by ambulance and is currently listed in stable condition.



ABC 7 first reported that the shooting came about after one neighbor entered the home of the other neighbor and refused to leave the premises.



According to a social media post on X by a LAPD Public Information Officer, as of 3:43 p.m., “There are no suspects outstanding, no threat to the public, and no evacuations in the area.” No arrests have been made at this time.