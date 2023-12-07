HOLLYWOOD—On December 4, producer, film attorney, and U.S. Army Veteran, Larry Thompson (R-CA) announced his bid for Congress. Thompson is running to unseat 27-year incumbent, Brad Sherman (D-CA) in California’s 32nd Congressional District.

Canyon News reached out to Mr. Thompson who reported that the California GOP (CAGOP) announced their endorsement of Larry Thompson on December 4.



On November 2, Thompson made the following statement in his kickoff speech:



“After being a talent representative for 50 years as either their lawyer or personal manager, I have spent a career listening, caring, nurturing, planning, marketing, negotiating, and enhancing their personas and lives. I now want to be a ‘Representative’ of the people who live in our California 32nd District to do those things for them even more profoundly, give them a voice, and empower their lives.”



Thompson made his first run for Congress as an Independent and lost in 2020. For the 2024 election, the film star returned to the Republican party.



The following information came directly from Larry Thompson for the U.S. Congress – 32nd District website.



On August 1, 2018, he was awarded the Albert Nelson Marquis Lifetime Achievement Award by Marquis Who’s Who.”



On May 20, 2017, Thompson, who is a cradle Catholic, was Knighted by Grand Prior, Prince Lorenzo de’ Medici, who sponsored Thompson, an American who is of Italian heritage, into the Order of Saint Martin of Mount of the Beatitudes as a Patron of the Arts and Protector of the neediest.



Thompson, who has resided in California for decades, gets his conservative roots from Mississippi where he was born and raised. When he came of age, Thompson served in the U.S. Army Reserve from 1968 to 1974. While enlisted he served on the Judge Advocate Corps predominantly in Torrance, California.

The following information came directly from the Larry Thompson for Congress – 32nd District website.



Larry Thompson is the recipient of an array of awards for his work in the film industry. In addition, he is on the Advisory Boards of the Delta Blues Museum, Paulist Productions, and Good News Communications. He is a Founding member and enthusiast of the Museum of the Bible in Washington D.C., and a charter member of the United States Capitol Historic Society. He is perennially listed in Who’s Who in America and Who’s Who in the World.



According to Republican donor records, Thompson was a Republican Eagle in ’81, ’82, and ’83 (Donated to RNC a minimum of $10,000 per Year). He was an RNC Member ’81,’82, ’83, ’84.

He was the recipient of the Republican Presidential Taskforce’s Medal of Merit Presented by President Ronald Reagan in 1981.



He was the Personal Talent Manager for President Ronald Reagan’s daughter, Patti Davis, 1982-1986.



Thompson co-wrote and prepared the speeches of former President Gerald Ford and prepped him for Ford’s address at the Republican National Convention in 1976.



Gerald Ford’s daughter, Susan Ford went on to costar in Thompson’s 75-episode production of the Jim Nabor Show in 1978.