WEST HOLLYWOOD—1 person injured in the shooting at Dream Hotel near Hollywood Walk of Fame late night on Wednesday, September 16, according to Los Angeles Police Department.

An authority in Los Angeles Police Department told Canyon News on September 19 that there was a single-victim shooting at 6400 Selma Avenue at 11:25 p.m. on September 16. The case is considered as an ambulate shooting, and LAPD officers seized a metal bottom casing of a gun which contained magazines at the site.

The victim was taken to a hospital, and remains in custody there, said LAPD. They do not have any information about the victim’s current condition nor about the suspect.

The incident was reported at Dream Hotel in Hollywood, according to KTLA at the scene. Multiple shots were shot inside a hotel room, and the victim succeeded in getting away to go to a hospital.

A search by the police found narcotics in the room, so they are investigating the case as drug-related, the officer said to KTLA.