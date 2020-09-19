UNITED STATES−In a virtual event on Saturday, September 12, Senator and Democratic VP hopeful Kamala Harris had a slip in speech, referring to the Biden-Harris campaign as “The Harris Administration.”

The virtual event was titled, “Entre Familia,” which translated means, “Between Family.” The event was advertised as, “A Conversation With Small Business Owners With Kamala Harris.”

Harris recovered quickly after her gaffe, saying, “The Biden-Harris administration will provide access to $100 billion in low-interest loans and investments from minority business owners.”

Multiple posts indicated that whomever Biden chose as his running mate would “be the real President should there be a Biden win.” Other commentators called Biden, “A puppet for the Democratic Party.” Joe Biden and Kamala Harris were slow to hit the campaign trail due to COVID-19 restrictions; rather than holding rallies, they have hosted either virtual or roundtable events.

On Tuesday, September 15, while the former VP was speaking to a group of military veterans in Tampa Bay, Florida at a roundtable event, Joe Biden also referred to his campaign as the Harris-Biden ticket.

In his campaign speech, Biden was touting efforts for veterans looking for work and said, “The Harris-Biden administration is going to relaunch that effort.”

The platform for the Biden-Harris administration has focused on global warming, voting rights for prisoners, re-instituting the Affordable Care Act and adding to it, complete elimination of carbon pollution from U.S. plants and factories, free universal COVID-19 testing, and creating a pathway for illegal aliens to become U.S. citizens.