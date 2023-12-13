LOS ANGELES– Shohei Ohtani is driving up the 5 freeway and joining the Los Angeles Dodgers. On Saturday, December 10, the two time AL MVP and face of Major League Baseball signed a whopping 10 year contract worth a record $700 million dollars.

Ohtani, at only 29, led the American League with 44 home runs this past season, in addition to throwing 132 innings with 167 strikeouts and a 3.14 ERA.

He won’t pitch in 2024 given his recent elbow surgery, but he will hit next year, and hit a lot. Ohtani has moved his career north to Chavez Ravine and will no longer play in the shadows of Disneyland.

Ohtani made the shocking announcement on Instagram, sending the entire sports world into a frenzy.

“To all Dodgers fans, I pledge to always do what’s best for the team and always continue to give it my all to be the best version of myself,” “Until the last day of my playing career, I want to continue to strive forward not only for the Dodgers but for the baseball world.”

In terms of the history of North American team sports, it exceeds Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes’ 10-year, $450 million extension; in baseball, it surpasses now-former teammate Mike Trout, who agreed to a 12-year, $426.5 million extension with the Angels in 2019.

The game’s most dynamic talent is heading to Los Angeles proper to join a Dodgers team that won 100 games this past season, but also got swept in the Division Series.

Manager Dave Roberts will start his lineup with Ohtani, Mookie Betts, and Freddie Freeman in an whats sure to be one of the greatest lineups in MLB in 2024 and beyond.

This is such a monumental moment in the history of Los Angeles sports. Akin to Wayne Greatsky signing with the Los Angeles Kings, or Shaquille O’Neal going to the Lakers.

Everyone in the Southland is talking about the record deal, regardless if they enjoy baseball or the Dodgers.