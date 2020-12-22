SANTA MONICA- On Monday, December 21, at approximately 7:36 p.m. the Santa Monica Fire Department responded to a reported outside fire to the rear of 1427 14th Street. The first engine company that arrived reported a two-story multi-family residence with a rubbish fire outside that extended into the garage.

“Companies made an aggressive offensive attack and knocked down the exterior and interior fire,” the Santa Monica Fire Department said in a statement. A total of 23 Firefighters and a Battalion Command Team responded to the incident. Crews determined all occupants had safely exited the structure after performing a primary search on the first and second floor. The damage was mostly contained to the garage along with smoke damage to the unit that was directly above the garage.

There were no reported injuries. The cause of the fire is currently being investigated by the Santa Monica Fire Department Prevention Division.