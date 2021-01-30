SANTA MONICA-On Tuesday, January 26, Santa Monica Fire companies responded to a reported Structure Fire at 1554 Princeton Street that left one resident displaced. Upon arrival, responding crews reported a one-story multi-family residential dwelling with fire showing from a first-floor apartment. ⁣

According to the Santa Monica Fire Department (SMFD) fire crews made an aggressive offensive attack and knocked down the interior fire within 10 minutes of dispatch. Responding units determined all occupants had safely exited the structure after they completed a primary search of the fire unit and the adjacent units. There were no reported injuries.

The damage was contained to the bathroom, hallway, and extended into the living room. A total of twenty-three firefighters, four Engines, one Truck company, and a Battalion Command Team were at the scene to mitigate the incident. SMFD Fire Prevention investigators responded to the scene and the cause of the fire is currently under investigation.