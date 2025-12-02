SANTA MONICA—On Tuesday, December 2, the Malibu Education Foundation announced that the Santa Monica-Malibu Unified School District (SMMUSD)voted unanimously in support of Malibu becoming its own entity, Malibu Independent School District.



SMMUSD held a special Board of Education meeting on Monday, December 1, from 5:00-8:00 p.m. at the SMMUSD District Office located at 1717 4th Street in Santa Monica.



The purpose of the meeting was to come to an agreement on three key elements; financial, operational, and the governing framework needed to separate the two currently adjoined school districts.



The Malibu meeting is scheduled for after the SMMUSD meeting.



According to the City of Malibu, the three governments include Property Tax Revenue Sharing Agreement, outlining how property tax revenues will be allocated; the Operational Transfer Agreement, which details the transition of staffing each facility involved, services, Joint Powers Agreement, and shared oversight during the transition.



Santa Monica and Malibu leadership both publicly shared interest in two separate, quality school districts. The following came directly from the City of Malibu on X.



Both pros and cons have been posted on X and other social media sites. Posts and accusations that the schools are participating in “segregation in 2025,” have been unfounded thus far.





“The Santa Monica-Malibu Unified School District (SMMUSD) and the City of Malibu are advancing a major milestone in the effort to create two independent school districts; the Malibu Unified School District (MUSD) and the Santa Monica Unified School District (SMUSD).



Both SMMMUSD and the City of Malibu remain committed to equity, fairness and ensuring high-quality education for students in both future districts.”



The full text of the details may be found at a link provided on the City of Malibu webpage.



The proposal to separate Santa Monica and Malibu into two separate school districts was passed in late November.









