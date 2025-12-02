CALIFORNIA—For too long, politics in California — and across our nation — has been driven by division instead of direction. The loudest voices on both sides have drowned out the sensible middle, where most of us actually live. I’m running for U.S. Congress as a Moderate Republican because I believe it’s time to bring balance back — not by fighting old battles, but by focusing on practical solutions that make life better for working families, small businesses, and our communities.

Many people have asked me, “Why are you running as a Republican in California?” It’s a fair question — and one that deserves an honest answer.

I grew up believing that public service is about stewardship — about leaving our communities stronger, freer, and more prosperous than we found them. The Republican Party I identify with is one rooted in personal responsibility, fiscal common sense, and a deep respect for individual liberty. It’s the party of Ronald Reagan — one that believed in optimism, opportunity, and the idea that government should empower people, not control them.

That’s the spirit I want to restore.

Now, let me be clear: I’m not running against Democrats. I’m running for Californians — for safer neighborhoods, better schools, and an economy that rewards hard work and innovation. California is a state full of talent and promise, but too often, the decisions coming out of Sacramento and Washington make life harder, not easier. Our cost of living is through the roof. Small businesses are over regulated. Families are being priced out of the communities they helped build.

These aren’t partisan problems — they’re California problems. And they require balanced leadership to solve them.

As a moderate Republican, I can bring a fresh perspective to Washington. I can work with both parties to hold government accountable, ensure tax dollars are spent wisely, and help make California competitive again. While many in Washington talk about unity, I intend to practice it — by listening more than I speak, and by finding common ground where others see only political opportunity.

Some will say, “Wouldn’t it be easier to run as a Democrat?” Maybe. But easier isn’t the same as right. California needs a stronger two-party system, not one where every idea comes from a single perspective. When one party dominates unchecked, we lose balance — and with it, the incentive to innovate and reform. That’s why I’m proud to run as a Republican: because I believe in restoring that balance, not to fight the other side, but to make both sides better.

At the end of the day, I’m not asking for your vote because of the letter next to my name. I’m asking for your vote because I’ll fight for you — for affordability, accountability, and opportunity for all Californians. Let’s move beyond the extremes and focus on what unites us: the shared belief that our best days are still ahead.

Let’s get back to common sense.

Larry Thompson

“The Sanity Man”

Larry Thompson For Congress

23838 Pacific Coast Highway, #273

Malibu, CA 90265

(310) 288-0700 Office

(310) 991-0747 Mobile

E-mail: Larry@LarryThompsonForCongress.com

Campaign Website: http://www.LarryThompsonForCongress.com



