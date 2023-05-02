SANTA MONICA—The Santa Monica Police Department’s Traffic Unit will conduct a driving under the influence (DUI) Checkpoint on Friday, May 5, from 6 p.m. to 3 a.m. at an undisclosed location within the city limits.

DUI checkpoint locations are determined based on data showing incidents of impaired driving-related crashes. The purpose of DUI checkpoints are to promote public safety by taking suspected impaired drivers off the road.

“Impaired drivers put others on the road at significant risk,” said Lieutenant Cody Green. “Any prevention measures that reduce the number of impaired drivers on our roads significantly improves traffic safety.”

The SMPD is committed to keeping the traveling public safe. The safety of our community is and always will be our mission. We are looking for impaired drivers because driving under the influence is dangerous and puts others on the road at risk.

The SMPD is alerting the public that impaired driving is not only alcohol. Some prescription medications and over-the-counter drugs may interfere with driving. While medicinal and recreational marijuana are legal, driving under the influence of marijuana is illegal.

Drivers charged with a first-time DUI face an average of $13,500 in fines and penalties, as well as a suspended license.

Funding for the program was provided by a grant from the California Office of Traffic Safety, through the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.