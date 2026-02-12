SANTA MONICA—The Santa Monica Police Department reported on Wednesday, February 11 they are investing a death after a welfare check.

The SMPD reported on February 7, at approximately 7:15 a.m., officers responded to a residential complex in the 1900 block of Ocean Avenue to conduct a welfare check. The request was made by a family member who had been unable to contact the occupants for several days.

Officers made entry into the unit with the assistance of building management after receiving no response and discovered two deceased individuals, one male and one female, both 54 years old. Both individuals were found with apparent gunshot wounds, and a firearm was located inside the residence. The individuals were in an advanced state of decomposition.

Based on the preliminary investigation, detectives from the Criminal Investigations Division are treating this incident as a suspected murder-suicide. Investigators have determined the individuals were known to one another, and there are no outstanding suspects. This appears to be an isolated incident.

There is no known ongoing threat to the public.

The identities of the deceased are being withheld pending official identification and notification of next of kin by the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner.

Anyone with details related to the incident is asked to contact the Detective Esteban Hernandez of the Santa Monica Police Department at esteban.hernandez@santamonica.gov or the Watch Commander 24 hours a day at 310-458-8427.