BEVERLY HILLS—The city of Beverly Hills announced on its Facebook page that it is hosting an informational meeting to discuss affordable housing opportunities in the community.

The meeting will be held on Tuesday, February 17 from 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Municipal Gallery at City Hall located at 455 N. Rexford Drive.

For details on attending virtually by Zoom, visit beverlyhills.org/affordablehousing. For further questions contact mailto:affordablehousing@beverlyhills.org or call our askBH Hotline at (310) 285-1000.