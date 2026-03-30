SANTA MONICA—On Sunday, March 29, the Santa Monica Police Department announced that it is investigating a fatal shooting. The SMPD reported at approximately 10:30p.m. on Saturday, March 28, officers responded to a report of a shooting near the intersection of 4th Street and Olympic Drive.

Upon arrival, officers located an adult male suffering from a gunshot wound. Personnel rendered aid until the Santa Monica Fire Department arrived on scene. The individual was transported to a local hospital, where he was later pronounced dead. The name and age of the victim is being withheld pending notification of next of kin and confirmation by the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner’s Office.

Preliminary information indicates the incident involved an altercation between occupants of two vehicles prior to the shooting. During the confrontation, a suspect produced a firearm and discharged at least one round, striking the victim. The suspect or suspects fled the region prior to officers’ arrival. This remains an active and ongoing investigation.

Anyone with details on the shooting is asked to contact the SMPD Criminal Investigations Division Sergeant Shaun Cooney at Shaun.Cooney@santamonica.gov or 310-458-8401 Ext 2249; or the Watch Commander 24 hours a day at 310-458-8427.