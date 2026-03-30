SHERMAN OAKS—On Sunday, March 29, the Los Angeles Fire Department reported that they battled a one-story single dwelling fire.

The fire was reported at 4:05 p.m. located at 14919 W Addison St. The property had light smoke initially showing from the attic. First-arriving companies coordinated interior salvage operations and fire suppression, achieving knockdown in 13 minutes from the time of 911 contact.

All occupants were safely evacuated from the home; there were no injuries reported during the blaze.