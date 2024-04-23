SANTA MONICA—The Santa Monica Police Department is partaking in Take Back Day on Saturday, April 27. The event will transpire from 9:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. at 333 Olympic Drive.

“Did you know that one Facebook share can make a huge difference in creating a safer world for us all? Spread the word to your friends and family by sharing this post and using the #TakeBackDay hashtag to promote the proper disposal of unneeded medications on April 27! You never know who you could be helping,” the SMPD posted on its Facebook page.

“The drug overdose epidemic in the United States is a clear and present public health, public safety, and national security threat. DEA’s National Prescription Drug Take Back Day reflects DEA’s commitment to Americans’ safety and health, encouraging the public to remove unneeded medications from their homes as a measure of preventing medication misuse and opioid addiction from ever starting.

DEA is committed to making our communities safer and healthier, and we can do this by reducing overdoses and overdose deaths. While the community does its part to turn in unneeded medications and remove them from potential harm, we are doing our part to further reduce drug-related violence,” the Drug Enforcement Agency states on its website.

The event allows unused prescription drugs to be turned in safely and anonymously. The event leads to the collection of a record amount of prescription drugs being collected to prevent them from falling into the wrong hands.