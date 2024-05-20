SANTA MONICA—On Friday, May 17, the Santa Monica Police Department sent out a Silver Alert requesting public assistance in locating Ricky Wayne Anderson, 75. Those searching for this individual have started a “Have You Seen Ricky?” campaign to help bring Ricky home, as he is a dementia patient in need of his daily medication.



“Ricky” has been described as a six-foot-tall black male weighing approximately 200lbs. He was last seen at UCLA Hospital located at 1250 16th St in Santa Monica. He was wearing a dark blue sweatshirt and sweatpants.



Those who may have any information about the whereabouts of this individual are encouraged to call The Santa Monica Police Department Watch Commander. There is someone available to take calls 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

Canyon News reached out to the Santa Monica Police Department for a missing person’s photo. The Public Information Coordinator, Myesha Morrison responded with the following photo with thanks for getting the word out.

The following information came directly from the City of Santa Monica webpage as May is Mental Health Awareness Month:

“Mental Health Awareness Month is an opportunity to increase understanding of and destigmatize conversations about mental health and substance abuse and elevate local resources that support diverse paths to prevention and recovery for all. Join the city of Santa Monica for a series of community events and activities highlighting mental and behavioral health throughout the month of May.



If you’re experiencing a mental health crisis, please call the National Suicide and Crisis Lifeline at (800) 854-7771, or text “LA” to 741741. Available 24/7.”