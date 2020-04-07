CALIFORNIA – Southern California Gas launched a campaign called “SoCalGas CAREs” on Monday, April 6 for customers whose income have been affected by COVID-19. The campaign offers eligibility for customers to qualify for assistance program California Alternate Rates for Energy that aids residents in paying their utility bills by providing a 20 percent discount on monthly gas bills.

“SoCalGas is committed to assisting the communities we serve during this challenging period,” said Jeff Walker, Vice President of Customer Solutions at SoCalGas. Customers who have recently become unemployed or who are facing financial hardship due to the coronavirus pandemic are encouraged to visit socalgas.com/care, complete the online application, and find out instantly if they qualify.

The CARE online application is available in English, Spanish, Chinese, Korean and Vietnamese. Other customer assistance programs SoCalGas offers include: