CALIFORNIA – Southern California Gas launched a campaign called “SoCalGas CAREs” on Monday, April 6 for customers whose income have been affected by COVID-19. The campaign offers eligibility for customers to qualify for assistance program California Alternate Rates for Energy that aids residents in paying their utility bills by providing a 20 percent discount on monthly gas bills.
“SoCalGas is committed to assisting the communities we serve during this challenging period,” said Jeff Walker, Vice President of Customer Solutions at SoCalGas. Customers who have recently become unemployed or who are facing financial hardship due to the coronavirus pandemic are encouraged to visit socalgas.com/care, complete the online application, and find out instantly if they qualify.
The CARE online application is available in English, Spanish, Chinese, Korean and Vietnamese. Other customer assistance programs SoCalGas offers include:
Gas Assistance Fund
- If you or someone you know is having difficulty paying their gas bill, the Gas Assistance Fund (GAF) may be able to provide a one-time grant for the amount of the gas bill. The bill must not exceed $100.00.
Medical Baseline Allowance
- The Medical Baseline Allowance program provides additional natural gas at the lowest baseline rate for individuals with a serious health condition.
- You may qualify for the Medical Baseline Allowance if a full-time member of your household:
- Has a life-threatening illness or a compromised immune system
- Is seriously disabled
- Requires more heat in winter due to a serious health condition or to prevent deterioration of the individual’s medical condition
- Eligibility is based on medical condition only, not household income.
Please visit socalgas.com/assistance for more information on how to know if you qualify for these programs as well as how to apply.
Service disconnections have been suspended until further notice. Customers will not have their gas services turned off due to non-payment. SoCalGas has also temporarily waived late fees for small business customers.